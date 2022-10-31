Hydrajaws Appoints a New Service Agent in ROI
As part of its strategic growth and localised product support plans, the leading British manufacturer of hydraulic pull testers for load testing anchors and fixings, Hydrajaws Limited has appointed another Service Agent in the Republic of Ireland.
Tamworth, United Kingdom, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- UK Manufacturer, Hydrajaws Limited, has appointed a new Service Agent in the Republic of Ireland.
Masonry Fixing Services Ltd., a family-run business will now be heading up the localised Hydrajaws service, sales, and calibration from its premises in Ireland.
Hydrajaws’ Adrian Morgan, Andrew Middleton, and Simon Harris recently visited the Masonry Services Technical team to give comprehensive training on the Hydrajaws offering. This included sales training, equipment maintenance, and calibration services and support, together with a detailed demonstration of the Hydrajaws Bluetooth Digital Report System and App.
Adrian said, "We’re delighted to have Masonry Fixing Services Ltd as one of our official partners. Our visit was a great opportunity to reinforce our relationship as well as assist them in setting up their Hydrajaws Service Agent status. We’re looking forward to working with them to grow their business offering."
Managing Director of Masonry Fixing Services Ltd. Bryan Carroll said, "We’re excited to be the Hydrajaws Service Agent in the Republic of Ireland. This partnership complements our fixings offering as we are the exclusive distributor for Fischer and Spit fixings in Ireland since 1979."
Hydrajaws provide the knowledge and support to ensure their Service Agents benefit greatly from promoting and selling Hydrajaws products and ancillary services. Localised services ensure that Hydrajaws’ customers benefit from a quicker turnaround, reduced shipping costs, and local knowledge.
Any new or existing Hydrajaws customers in Ireland are welcome to contact:
Masonry Fixings Serviced Limited, Unit 83, Cherry Orchard Industrial Estate, Dublin 10, D10 P381 Telephone: +353 1 642 6789.
Hydrajaws Limited is proud to be the world’s largest and most trusted British manufacturer of hydraulic pull testers for load-testing anchors and fixings. With twenty-nine staff occupying a newly built 20,000 sq. ft. HQ in Tamworth, Staffordshire UK Hydrajaws runs its’ manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing, training, and service operations under one roof.
Established in 1988, the family-run company supplies several large OEMs in the anchors and fixings sector, its comprehensive range of equipment working on several major construction projects, most recently Crossrail and now HS2. As well as growth in the UK market, exports have grown significantly with the business now supplying over 70 countries.
Contact
Michelle Cross
01675430370
https://www.hydrajaws.co.uk/
https://www.hydrajaws.co.uk/
