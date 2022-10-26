Community Wellness Opening 24x7 Patient Monitoring and Training Facility in Danville, Kentucky | Kentucky Commonwealth Governor Andy Beshear to Speak at Ribbon Cutting
Kentucky Commonwealth Governor Andy Beshear to Speak at the Ribbon Cutting ceremony of Community Wellness's 24x7 Patient Monitoring and Training Facility in Danville, Kentucky.
Danville, KY, October 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Community Wellness is opening a 22,000-square foot 24x7 telehealth patient monitoring and training facility in Danville, KY. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place October 26, with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor of Danville Mike Perros.
"Access to quality health care is a basic human right and I am proud to see the progress being made for our families in Danville and beyond through Community Wellness," said Gov. Beshear. “From physical health to mental and behavioral, the services and care that will be offered at this facility will be life-changing for many Kentuckians in this community. The healthier our people are, the stronger our commonwealth is, and now is the time to invest in our people as we see a brighter future than ever before.”
The facility will serve patients in Kentucky and throughout the United States by providing comprehensive and fully integrated remote patient monitoring and behavioral health services for patients coping with chronic conditions, high-risk pregnancies and opiate use disorder.
The company will onboard more than 450 healthcare employees using the facility as its national training headquarters. Positions among the new jobs include clinical health coaches, patient support staff, ambassadors, enrollment and information technology roles. Community Wellness is committed to serving Kentuckians as a leading provider of digital healthcare and jobs and as a member of the healthcare community.
“We’re excited to arrive at this milestone moment for the patients and healthcare institutions we serve,” stated Community Wellness CEO Edward Fields. “Our new home in Kentucky represents a crucial investment in the healthcare infrastructure required to support over 500,000 patients and we’re thrilled to be in partnership with the Commonwealth, Team Kentucky of the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) and the Kentucky Hospital Association for their vision and support.”
Community Wellness is increasing access to care for hundreds of thousands of Medicare and Medicaid members across the United States using its world-class telehealth platform and team of clinicians. Their mission is to improve health outcomes while reducing the cost of care for every patient. Learn more about Community Wellness’s Hospital-To-Home Program, Maternal Care @Home and Primary Addiction Treatment @Home (PATH) program for Opioid Use Disorder at www.communitywellness.com.
Today’s events will be live-streamed at the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/2547466
About Community Wellness
Community Wellness is the nation’s foremost innovator of evidence-based, high-touch, technology-enabled remote patient monitoring solutions. Community Wellness uses FDA-approved devices, certified health coaches, medical science, and best-in-class informatics to deliver improved outcomes, access, patient satisfaction, and lower costs to patients, physicians, hospitals, and health plans.
For more information, contact:
CW Media Contact:
Zoe Fields
Chief Evangelist
408-761-7938
zoe@communitywellness.com
