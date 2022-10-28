Brenda Lee Miller Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Brenda Lee Miller Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Broker-Associate in the Sarasota, Florida, Office.
Sarasota, FL, October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Lee Miller has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Broker-Associate in the Sarasota office.
A leading real estate professional for 30 years, she brings extensive real estate expertise, which has garnered her a thriving referral business. Since the early 1990s, her specialty has been helping people sell to buy or buy before selling.
Born in Central Pennsylvania, Miller moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when she was 9, then returned to Central Pennsylvania in the mid-1970s. When her family settled in Sarasota in the 1980s, she visited several times until she bought a second home in 2006. She is now a licensed Broker-Associate in Florida and Pennsylvania and serves in both of her favorite locations. Her sales performance has consistently earned her the RE/MAX International Platinum Club award.
A 20-plus-year veteran of RE/MAX, Miller believes her commitment to professional development benefits her clients well as other agents in the industry. National designations and certifications she has earned include Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Pricing Strategies Analyst (PSA), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Military Relocation Professional (MRP), Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) and At Home with Diversity (AHWD). She has also met with professional coaches and top real estate trainers. Her goal is to achieve the best outcome in every transaction, and to make the home buying or selling process as easy and stress-free as possible.
The Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. To reach Miller, call or text (717) 813-1700 or email brenda@brendaleemiller.com. Her website domain has been www.BrendaLeeMiller.com since 1992. She is also a Market Mover Member of the Sarasota Chamber.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Categories