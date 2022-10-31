The 6th Annual US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum takes place November 14 - 16 in San Antonio, TX
U.S.-Mexico cross-border natural gas market decision-makers meet to gain insight, analyze, and structure arrangements to buy, sell and transport natural gas.
Houston, TX, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Program for this year’s event is packed with all the critical issues that are converging on this market. Global energy issues will be addressed, including: “Global Energy Geopolitics and Energy Security,” “Global LNG Demand Impacts,” “Energy Transition (to lower carbon energy sources),” and “Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG).” Beyond these overarching topics, the following issues specific to the U.S.-Mexico cross-border market will be examined:
· Mexico Energy Policy and Regulation
· Mexico Natural Gas Demand (post Pandemic)
· Domestic Mexico Production Capabilities
· U.S. Exports to Mexico
· U.S. Production Capabilities For Export (Mexico and Global LNG)
· Midstream Infrastructure Capabilities
· Price Forecasts and Volatility
The content/discussion program of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum consists of 2 1/2 days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Tony Payan, Director, U.S.-Mexico Center, Rice University’s Baker Institute; José María Lujambio, Partner and Energy Practice Director, Cacheaux, Cavazos & Newton;Guillermo Turrent, General Manager, Energy and Infrastructure Advisors; Ana Ludlow, VP Government Affairs & Sustainability, ENGIE; Karen Pena, Speaker - Humorist – Presenter, A Wing & A Prayer; James Easton, Economist, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA); Marguerite Thibodeaux, Executive Coach & Consultant; Magnanimous Leadership, LLC; and David Wallace II, President, Fair Energy Foundation.
The Program also includes three moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: Natural Gas Intelligence; GADEX; Independent Analyst; ConocoPhillips; bp Energía Mexico; RBN Energy; Tenaska Marketing Ventures; Enbridge; Santa Fe Gas; Sempra LNG and ENGIE Mexico.
This Forum focuses on the U.S.-Mexico cross-border market, while five other Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades.
The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, RSG, RNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to negotiate commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry authorities focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: Energy Transition, ESG, Supply & Demand, Financial Outlook, Pipeline/Storage/LNG Infrastructure Projects, LNG Export Markets, Mexico Export Markets, Gas/Electric Coordination, Regulatory, Gas Buyer Insights, and Global Energy Geopolitics. Participants at the Forums include market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as regulators and analysts. Several dedicated networking opportunities give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Continent, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, the Gulf Coast Energy Forum and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum
Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making
Christy Coleman
713-343-1873
www.usmexiconaturalgasforum.com
