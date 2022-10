MTS' David Arn Releases “Blood And Bone” Music Video

Baltimore, MD, October 31, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Since the September release of his music video “Watershed,” MTS' David Arn has racked up an impressive 20K YouTube views of the track. As the title track to his critically acclaimed 4th album, “Watershed” has also received more than 27K Spotify streams. Now, the international chart-topping Folk/Americana singer-songwriter has released a second video production from the album, “Blood and Bone.”“Blood and Bone” kicks off the “Watershed” album and has been well received among fans and critics alike. The video production comes straight from the war-torn Russia/Ukraine region. Arn explains, “It has an interesting backstory in that the dancer, Anastasia, created this interpretation before things went south in Russia and the Ukraine. She left behind her contacts, her performance partners, and uprooted to Bulgaria. I always refer to her as a dancer with ‘the soul of a poet.”Watch the video for “Blood and Bone” at https://youtu.be/z8Q-_5NWK7s.About David ArnDavid Arn is an American singer, songwriter and musician best known for his lyrical style. Over the past ten years, he has released four albums: “Postmodern Days,” “Walking to Dreamland,” ”Traveler Tales” and “Watershed.”Among myriad outlets Arn’s music has been featured on NPR stations, BBC radio, and heard on Delta Airlines commercial flights. His award-winning music videos have been screened to live audiences in festivals in London, New York and Los Angeles.He currently resides in Maryland.Website: http://www.davidarn.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidArnMusicSpotify: https://spoti.fi/3TSpjnLYouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/DavidArnYouTubeChannel