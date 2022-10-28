Axiomtek Launches the Newest Medical-Grade Artificial Intelligence Computing System – mBOX100
The mBOX100 is Axiomtek's medical-grade embedded computer that offers stunning displays with UHD Graphics 620 and 15W TDPs for high-end image processing perfect for smart healthcare applications.
City of Industry, CA, October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products– is pleased to announce the release of the mBOX100, a medical-grade edge AI computing system with dual 4K displays. This slim-type medical system complies with the IEC-60601 medical safety standard for use in a variety of hospital applications and healthcare environments.
Axiomtek’s mBOX100 is powered by the Intel® Core™ i7/i5 processor and equipped with two DDR4-2400 non-ECC SO-DIMM slots with a total capacity of up to 64GB. Aligning with excellent performance, the mBOX100 offers Intel® UHD Graphics 620 and 15W TDPs for high-end image processing and provides HDMI and DisplayPort for applications requiring the display of medical images. This medical AI computing system delivers greater storage with lower latency by having a swappable 2.5" SATA III tray with a security lock for SSD and an M.2 Key M 2280 slot for NVMe. In terms of sufficient I/O, it has two isolated RS-232/422/485, two isolated 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet, four USB 3.1, one HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, two audio jacks, and two SMA-type antenna connectors. The expansion interface comes with one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot (USB+PCIe signal) for the wireless module to ensure an outstanding user experience.
“The mBOX100 truly empowers fast and precise smart computer-aided diagnosis (CADx) with superior AI computing performance, dual 4K display connection, and trust build-quality that can apply smart healthcare applications properly,” said Jenny Yu, the product manager of the intelligent medical solution team at Axiomtek. “What is more, we have the capability to assist with any customer's industrial integration requirements and fulfill fast time to market.”
Axiomtek’s mBOX100 has a rugged design with fanless operation for noise-sensitive environments, optional antimicrobial coating and a white streamlined design is perfect for hospital applications. Even in a small form factor measuring 250 x 220 x 60mm, the mBOX100 has a unique thermal design enabling a wide operating temperature from 0°C to 40°C. The embedded system offers 10% to 90% non-condensing humidity tolerance and 3G vibration endurance to secure reliable performance across the system. Furthermore, it supports Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) to provide hardware-based data protection, along with OS support for Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems.
Axiomtek’s mBOX100 is available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
