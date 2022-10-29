Yogesh Deshmane Joins AppsTek as Director - Sales
AppsTek is glad to announce the appointment of Mr. Yogesh Deshmane as Director-Sales. In this role, he will be driving new sales and Business Development activities with his team in the IMEA region.
Dallas, TX, October 29, 2022
Yogesh is an entrepreneurial sales leader who brings on board a total of 15 years of rich experience in closing enterprise deals with some of the marquee customers across the globe. In his immediate past assignment prior to AppsTek, Yogesh was helping brands in the Middle East region elevate their end-customers’ interaction experience. His customer-base included group companies owned by the Royal family of Abu Dhabi and a few names from Real Estate.
In his earlier roles, he had also sold ERPs both Microsoft and OpenSource to customers in India and the MEA region. The ERP customer base included Food Exporters, Retail, Telecom, Automotive OEMs and National Sales companies, and Commodity trading companies. Early in his career, he co-founded a technology services start-up in India, and lead the operations for 4 years immediately after earning his MBA from the University of Pune.
When asked about his sales vision, Yogesh states that he sees AppsTek to be the GCC region’s most customer-centric, most efficient, and most reliable Enterprise IT partner of choice.
About AppsTek Information Services Pvt. Ltd.
AppsTek, a global IT services organization, is committed to providing high-quality enterprise IT solutions to make businesses efficient and cost-effective. Combined with robust technologies, AppsTek offers a range of onsite and offshore development solutions supporting varied engagement models. AppsTek is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with corporate offices in India, Canada and UAE. To know more about innovative solutions at AppsTek, visit appstekcorp.com.
Devika Das
(+91) 040-42865599
www.appstekcorp.com
