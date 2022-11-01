Saelig Announces New Distribution Agreement with Coltraco Ultrasonics, London, UK
This agreement will make Coltraco’s advanced ultrasonic measuring technology products available to Saelig’s huge customer-base of electronics manufacturers, defense contractors, DOD, government, and manufacturing engineers.
Fairport, NY, November 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. announces that it has been appointed an authorized exclusive distributor by Coltraco Ultrasonics for their Fluids Handling, Industrial, and Defense markets. Coltraco is an advanced British manufacturer of unique ultrasonic technologies, headquartered in London, with research facilities in Durham, UK, exporting products to 120 countries that are used across a diverse array of 25+ market sectors that include shipping and naval, safety engineering, process control, mining, offshore energy and renewables, healthcare, the environment, and military applications. This agreement will make Coltraco’s advanced ultrasonic measuring technology products available to Saelig’s huge customer-base of electronics manufacturers, defense contractors, DOD, government, and manufacturing engineers.
"I am pleased to have Saelig on board as USA technical sales distributor for our advanced ultrasonic measurement instrumentation and systems. Our partnership with Saelig contributes to our ongoing successful growth strategy of engaging specialist distributors worldwide," stated Chairman and CEO DR. Carl Stephen Patrick Hunter OBE. "We know that Saelig’s helpful technology team will be able to offer a competent advice with regard to the application of our ultrasonic measurement solutions.”
"Coltraco products are a welcome addition to our expansive selection of unique products that are not available elsewhere," said Alan Lowne, Saelig’s founder and CEO. "They allow us to expand the test and measurement product range we offer in our commitment to providing and supporting the best engineering tools from around the world, making them available to our extensive customer base."
For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information about Coltraco products, please contact Saelig 888- 7SAELIG.
About Saelig Company Inc.
Saelig is a North American distributor with a growing reputation for finding and sourcing unique, easy-to-use control and instrumentation products and related components. Product lines are continuously added from sources across the globe at highly competitive prices, accompanied by full in-house technical support, exceptional customer service, and fast delivery.
About Coltraco Ultrasonics
Coltraco Ultrasonics is an advanced British manufacturer of ultrasonic technologies, headquartered in London, with research facilities in Durham, exporting products to 120 countries that are used across a diverse array of 25+ Market Sectors that include shipping and naval, safety engineering, process control, mining, offshore energy and renewables, healthcare, the environment, and military. Their precision products encompass level, flow, thickness, pressure, and leakage categories. They are proud winners of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2019 and 2022.
