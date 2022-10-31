The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge at the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a fun twist of the holiday favorite, A Christmas Carol in this heartwarming sequel: The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge as its next student production. The Trial of the Century. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. The ghosts employ Solomon Rothschild, England’s most charismatic, savvy, and clever barrister. Scrooge, that old penny pincher, represents himself. One by one, Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s nephew Fred, solicitor and philanthropist Sara Anne Wainwright, and the ghosts themselves take the witness stand to give their account of the night in question.
Director Benjamin Cole is delighted to present this comedic holiday story onstage with some incredible student performers. The show runs a warm 90 minutes with one intermission and hopes to inspire a renewal of the Christmas Spirit for all audiences. Additional production staff includes Stage Management by Erica Hartmann, Lighting Design by Matt FitzGerald, and Sound and Projection Design by Melanie Chen Cole.
Featured in the cast are: Nicolas Castillo, San Diego; Sophie Espinoza, San Marcos; Landon Friis, Oak Crest; Kate Goodman, Carlsbad; Kylie Mullany, Del Mar; Gaby Neira, Carmel Valley; Bronwyn Roberts, Del Mar; Eben Rosenzweig, Carlsbad; and understudies Michelle Molina-Lopez, Rancho Bernardo; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad.
Performances are November 17 through 20 in the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep Studio Space 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach 92075 with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $20.00 for adults and $16.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Director Benjamin Cole is delighted to present this comedic holiday story onstage with some incredible student performers. The show runs a warm 90 minutes with one intermission and hopes to inspire a renewal of the Christmas Spirit for all audiences. Additional production staff includes Stage Management by Erica Hartmann, Lighting Design by Matt FitzGerald, and Sound and Projection Design by Melanie Chen Cole.
Featured in the cast are: Nicolas Castillo, San Diego; Sophie Espinoza, San Marcos; Landon Friis, Oak Crest; Kate Goodman, Carlsbad; Kylie Mullany, Del Mar; Gaby Neira, Carmel Valley; Bronwyn Roberts, Del Mar; Eben Rosenzweig, Carlsbad; and understudies Michelle Molina-Lopez, Rancho Bernardo; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad.
Performances are November 17 through 20 in the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep Studio Space 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach 92075 with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $20.00 for adults and $16.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories