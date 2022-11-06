ThrottleNet Offers Free Audits, Posters and Tips for National Cybersecurity Month
St. Louis, MO, November 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ThrottleNet, named the #1 Cybersecurity firm and #1 IT firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly, announces it is offering many free tools for download such as posters, puzzles, infographics, and coloring pages for all businesses during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October. The goal is to help businesses become more proactive to enhance cybersecurity within their own companies. All are available online at ThrottleNet Cybersecurity Month.
A free cybersecurity audit is also available at ThrottleNet Vulnerability Audit and will help those that qualify learn where they are most vulnerable to an attack, whether it be their network, website or emails.
“Your data is crucial to your business and operations. You worked hard to collect it and put it to use it to grow your business. Unfortunately, cyber criminals are working just as hard to access that data through vulnerabilities in your system,” said George Rosenthal, ThrottleNet Partner.
According to Rosenthal, businesses can take several steps to thwart cyber thieves. Two major practices should include enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA) to add a necessary second check to verify your identity when logging in to one of your accounts, and using strong passphrases with long, complex and unique passwords.
“We also recommend updating software regularly with the latest security options and learning everything you can about new apps before downloading. Also check all settings to limit access to a select few who need documents and invites to virtual meetings.”
Rosenthal said companies like ThrottleNet help businesses by scanning their entire technology environment for unsecured external entry ways to their data. “We can show them how to secure these weak spots with outsourced IT management and security services. The goal is to make sure outside data threats stay where they belong, on the outside of your business.”
ThrottleNet’s website features videos, blogs and more on cybersecurity. For more visit https://throttlenet.com
About ThrottleNet Inc.
Ranked as the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis now for seven years in a row by Small Business Monthly, and #1 in Cybersecurity, ThrottleNet is also a top managed service provider in the nation as ranked by MSP 501 Channel Futures. ThrottleNet is dedicated to client satisfaction. The firm constantly tracks its performance and has received over 296 Google reviews from happy customers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. These are customers who, of their own volition, shared their experiences working with ThrottleNet. Whether it is Cybersecurity, Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Backup, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com
George Rosenthal
314-820-0383
https://throttlenet.com
