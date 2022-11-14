Maine's Inn by the Sea Appoints David Brown Executive Chef
Inn by the Sea, Maine’s premier beach destination, announces the appointment of David Brown as Executive Chef. Brown, who served as Executive sous chef at the Inn for two years, will now step up to lead a familiar and well-seasoned crew. The Chef will develop and execute regionally sourced menus for Sea Glass, the Inn’s award-winning, ocean view restaurant. As Executive Chef he will oversee all aspects of the property’s dining options including lounge, room and pool service, weddings, social events and corporate meetings according to Michael Briggs, the Inn’s Managing Director.
“We are delighted to have Chef David Brown move up to take over leadership in the kitchen and deepen our longstanding commitment to local producers,” stated Briggs. "The chef’s approachable menu, with a concept of 'food for all,' will bring people together around the table.”
With a lifelong passion for food and cooking, Brown brings with him over 20 years of culinary experience at restaurants in Portland, upstate New York, and Arkansas.
A Maine native, he began his career as a 14-year-old student working in the "dish pit" at Uncle Andy's in South Portland. After honing cooking skills for several years in Portland restaurants, he left the state to launch himself into the restaurant scene around the finger lakes in upstate New York.
“A decade of travel and meeting new people in culinary settings gave me exposure to a variety of approaches and insight into the different directions taken by chefs,” said Brown. He was mentored by Chef Austin Johnson, who was trained by culinary pioneer Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Avenue. Chef Brown worked with Johnson to reopen The Krebs, a landmark Skaneateles restaurant that has served presidents, and dignitaries for over a century. Profits from the famed farm to table restaurant were donated to women’s and children’s charities. Chef Brown went on to positions at Simeon’s, in Ithaca, New York and The Griffin, a farm to table restaurant in the Murphy Art District in Arkansas before returning home to join the culinary team at the Inn as sous chef.
“I plan to simplify menus and focus on seasonality and quality of ingredients with a clean, uncluttered cooking style,” said Brown. “The ingredients should speak for themselves, with recipes that support the flavors they have to offer.”
Chef Brown will be teaming up with veteran Sea Glass Food and Beverage Director, Shayne Conlon. They intend to showcase local producers and seafood in both Sea Glass and through intimate dining experiences and events. In addition to planning menus with an emphasis on regional ingredients the culinary team is focused on providing a unique coastal experience for guests, whether dining in ocean view Sea Glass restaurant, the cozy fireplace lounge or pairing small plates with hand crafted cocktails on the outdoor decks around fire tables. Chef Brown’s seasonal menus will be complemented with pairings from the restaurant’s deep wine cellar of 350 labels and over 2,000 bottles and awarded Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence.
Image: Chef David Brown, the new Executive Chef at Inn by the Sea
About Inn by the Sea:
An idyllic oceanfront escape, located on a mile of unspoiled sand beach, just 7 miles from Portland, Inn by the Sea is Maine's premier beach destination offering elegant hospitality in 62 upscale rooms and cottage style suites with full- service SPA, cardio room, heated pool and captivating cuisine served in ocean view Sea Glass restaurant. Children and dogs are warmly welcomed to this Preferred LVX® member and Virtuoso® coastal property.
For more information, contact:
Rauni Kew
PR Manager
Inn by the Sea
40 Bowery Beach Road
Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107
207.799.3134 O.
207.602.8500 M
www.innbythesea.com
Image: Chef David Brown, the new Executive Chef at Inn by the Sea
