Demystifying the Writing and Publishing Process – Discover the Book Waiting Inside of You and How to Get It Published

The International Feng Shui Guild (IFSG) will welcome author, publisher, lawyer and feng shui professional Tisha Morris as a featured speaker on November 12, when she presents “Demystifying the Writing and Publishing Process” to members and the public via a live Zoom presentation. This event is the fifth and final in a year-long series of special speakers which supports the IFSG’s focus on education and holistic and business practices.