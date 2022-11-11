Demystifying the Writing and Publishing Process – Discover the Book Waiting Inside of You and How to Get It Published
The International Feng Shui Guild (IFSG) will welcome author, publisher, lawyer and feng shui professional Tisha Morris as a featured speaker on November 12, when she presents “Demystifying the Writing and Publishing Process” to members and the public via a live Zoom presentation. This event is the fifth and final in a year-long series of special speakers which supports the IFSG’s focus on education and holistic and business practices.
Lee's Summit, MO, November 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The International Feng Shui Guild (IFSG) is completing a year long series of special speakers with its final presentation by Tisha Morris on November 12th. Tisha, a well-known author, publisher and feng shui educator and professional, will be speaking on the topic of “Demystifying the Writing and Publishing Process.”
As a five-time author herself, writing has long been a passion and theme in Tisha’s life, beginning at the age of six by writing her own newspaper. She later decided that becoming an attorney would be the best way to gain writing credentials while making a decent living; but ended up not enjoying practicing law. Through her journey to discover her passions, Tisha crafted a life where she now comingles and celebrates all aspects of that journey – the attorney, the interior designer, the energy healer, and the author – into a full circle while also helping others find their own story within as she adds publisher and literary agent to her toolbox. When asked about advice for aspiring writers, she replied “Know what your medicine is that is unique to you. What unique perspective do you have that only you can write about?”
Tisha is also a professional feng shui consultant and teacher who operates her own successful feng shui school, Earth Home School of Feng Shui founded in 2011 and is a long-time member of the IFSG. Combining her writing and publishing background with her love of Feng Shui, Tisha is uniquely poised to present this experience for the IFSG, a membership organization for Feng Shui professionals, students, and schools.
The event is geared toward anyone who has thought about writing a book, is in the midst of writing a book, or has finished their book and doesn’t know what to do next. Attendees can expect to learn the writing and publishing process to make the best decisions for their own business including the following:
Find out whether you have a book to publish
Know what type of nonfiction book is best for you
The writing process for nonfiction books
Where most writers get stuck and how to overcome it
What business considerations you should know before embarking on this path
Understand the difference between traditional, hybrid, and self-publishing models
What you need to know about getting a traditional book deal
Do you need an agent?
What makes up the self-publishing process
The pros and cons of traditional and self-publishing
Side-by-side comparison of the costs and royalties of traditional and self-
publishing
Understand which publishing model makes the most sense for you
How to think like a publisher for your best success with either track
Get clarity on your next steps in the process
The International Feng Shui Guild is dedicated to its mission of advancing the practice, teaching, and use of Feng Shui worldwide. This year, 2022, marks the second annual series; and the IFSG intends to create and present a dynamic and intentional series again for 2023 as part of their focus on education and creating networking and resource opportunities for their members and the public.
