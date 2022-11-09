Furever Home Adoption Center, Inc. to Hold 8th Annual Holiday Shopping Fair
East Petersburg, PA, November 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lancaster, PA Furever Home Adoption Center, Inc. is holding their eighth Annual Holiday Shopping Fair on November 19, 2022 from 9:30 am to 3 pm. The event will be held at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, PA. (just off Manheim Pike near Jones Honda and Lyndon Diner). This family-friendly public event offers free admission and free parking.
A wide variety of sellers will be participating, including over 100 different local businesses, unique crafters, vendors, artists, and food trucks. Guests can expect to find extraordinary goods for sale such as home and seasonal décor, baked goods, health/beauty/skincare products, nationally published books ready to be custom-signed by the author, jewelry, pet items, novelty items, hand-made art, clothing and apparel, toys, electronics, fashion accessories, sports-themed items, pottery, hand-sewn and hand-knit items, home goods, wine, food items and more.
There will be 30+ raffles to take a chance on. Raffle items will include themed gift baskets, gift cards, and/or gift baskets from restaurants, retails stores, health and beauty salons, Lancaster businesses, photography and art from local artists, high-end designer brand jewelry, pet items, and more.
The first 100 adult guests receive a free goodie bag filled with items from local businesses, literature, samples, candy and promo items. Guests may participate in the Furever Home’s popular Passport Game for a very low cost. Players visit the booths of the vendors listed for a chance to win. Vendors have a special stamp to mark the guests’ visit to their table as complete. Once the Passport is fully stamped, the guest is entered to win the Grand Prize – a Gift Card Basket worth over $500.
People and Pet Photos with Santa are being offered from 11 am to 2 pm. Santa is happy to pose with families as well as your furry friends, or both! Prints will be available for purchase. Well-behaved pets are welcome! A new addition to the Furever Home Holiday Shopping Fair is the Spin-The-Wheel Game. Guests spin the wheel in hopes it lands on the Grand Prize slot. The Grand Prize is a Gift Card Basket worth over $400.
Food/Supply Drive: To help replenish Furever Home’s Feed the Need community programs, there will also be a pet food drive. Get a free raffle ticket for each cat item you donate. (Wish list: any kind of canned or dry cat food, KMR liquid or powder kitten formula, any kind of canned or dry kitten food – larger items will receive additional raffle tickets.)
The last two years have been particularly hard for Furever Home, as well as many other local businesses and non-profits. Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, all fundraising has been halted to keep our animals, supporters, volunteers, and donors healthy and safe. Even now, years after the global pandemic, Furever Home is still struggling to recover and operate. “We have amazing local donors and most of them are also affected by the pandemic, so our source of funding is still decreasing day by day,” said Tina Krueger, Volunteer Fundraising Coordinator for the rescue.
Furever Home Adoption Center’s mission is to relieve the suffering and meet the needs of homeless animals within Lancaster County. The rescue exists through public support and private fundraising, and this event is an integral part of their ability to help save more lives.
Participants, volunteers, donors and sponsors are still needed for the event. To learn more about the organization, visit www.FureverHomeAdoptionCenter.com. For more information, contact Tina Krueger at flippers1@aol.com or 717-808-8108.
Tina Krueger
717-560-6400
https://www.fureverhomeadoptioncenter.com/
