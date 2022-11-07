Thrivous Launches Vitality Geroprotector Formula 2
Orem, UT, November 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has released Vitality Geroprotector Formula 2 with Mirtoselect® Blueberry Anthocyanin. Vitality is the advanced geroprotector supplement that Thrivous develops to enhance metabolism and cell function for better aging.
Vitality combines geroprotector nutrients with the highest levels of evidence and the greatest magnitudes of effect based on the best available science. The formula provides clinical doses of the following nutrients:
- Berberine with Milk Thistle
- Coenzyme Q10
- Mirtoselect® Blueberry Anthocyanin (New)
Vitality Formula 2 provides the same potency as the previous formula, but in half the number of capsules per serving. This was made possible by incorporating a Blueberry extract with higher concentration of Anthocyanin and greater bioavailability. Thrivous recommends 1 to 4 servings of 2 capsules of Vitality daily, for a total of 2 to 8 capsules daily.
"We've enhanced the best geroprotector on the market," said Lincoln Cannon, CEO at Thrivous. "Vitality 2 puts the same amount of science in half the space. And this makes the routine of taking supplements easier for our customers."
Mirtoselect® Blueberry Anthocyanin
Each serving of Vitality Geroprotector Formula 2 provides a clinical dose of Blueberry extract, standardized for Anthocyanin. Blueberry is a group of plants with blue or purple berries, including the North American Blueberry and the Eurasian Bilberry. Multiple human studies show that Blueberry supplements protect DNA from oxidative damage.
Vitality Formula 3 now provides the Mirtoselect® brand of Blueberry, extracted from the Eurasian Bilberry. It is standardized to 36% Anthocyanin, which is the highest concentration of Blueberry Anthocyanin on the market. A human study has also demonstrated that it is four times more bioavailable than common Blueberry extracts.
Complementary Geroprotector Nutrients
Each serving of Vitality Geroprotector also provides clinical doses of Berberine, Milk Thistle, and Coenzyme Q10.
Berberine is a nutrient extracted from plants, such as Bilberry. Multiple human studies show that supplements enhance metabolism and support healthy blood sugar.
Milk Thistle is a plant. The Milk Thistle extract in Vitality is standardized to 80% Silymarin, and dosed in a 1:5 ratio with Berberine. Multiple human studies show that Milk Thistle supplements enhance the bioavailability of Berberine.
Coenzyme Q10 is a chemical produced by the human body. Multiple human studies show that supplements support healthy cell function.
Science, Quality, and Transparency
Geroprotectors are longevity technology. They support healthy aging and promote life extension. In pursuit of its mission, Thrivous develops advanced geroprotector supplements with exceptional science, rigorous quality, and total transparency. Vitality is one of several geroprotectors that Thrivous develops.
Thrivous develops formulas based on the best scientific evidence from placebo-controlled human studies – the gold standard of health science. In consultation with an advisor board of physicians and scientists, Thrivous performs extensive analysis of decades of clinical research from scientists around the world. Algorithms rank hundreds of nutrients by parameters that include evidence, safety, and efficacy. And formulas incorporate only the highest-ranked nutrients and doses.
Thrivous supplements pass through multiple rounds of rigorous quality control. Suppliers test each nutrient for identity, potency, and safety from harmful microbes and heavy metals. Third-party labs test each nutrient and their combination to double- and triple-check quality and safety. And manufacturing follows strict GMP regulation from the FDA at audited and certified facilities in the United States.
Thrivous is committed to total transparency, making all science and quality documentation completely open source. Each supplement webpage provides a prominent link to download a summary of clinical studies, which summarizes and links to all scientific studies on which the supplement formula is based. Each supplement webpage also provides a prominent link to download a certificate of analysis and quality, which includes all documentation from suppliers, third-party labs, and manufacturing.
About Thrivous
Thrivous is the human enhancement company. Its mission is to help people access technology with the greatest potential to improve their brains and bodies. Thrivous develops nootropics to enhance cognition and geroprotectors to combat aging. Each nutrient and each dose is based on multiple human studies. And its rigorous quality control is completely open source. For more information, contact support@thrivous.com.
About Mirtoselect®
Mirtoselect® is the original bilberry extract that is four times more bioavailable than common blueberry extracts. Mirtoselect® is a registered trademark of Indena, S.p.A., Milan, Italy. Use of this product may be protected by one or more U.S. patents and other international patents.
Lincoln Cannon
+1-801-658-9661
https://thrivous.com
