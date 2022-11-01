Loveforce International Announces Its November 2022 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announced its new Digital Music Singles releases for November 2022.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announced its Digital Music Singles releases for November 2022. There will be ten new singles. They will be released on four consecutive Fridays in November.
The singles will be in a variety of genres including Soul, Blues, R&B-Jazz, Instrumental Alternative Rock, Novelty-Pop, Reggae, R&B, and Country. The singles will be by several different recording artists including Billy Ray Charles, Ricky Williams, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, inRchild, and The Loveforce Collective.
There will be several unusual releases in November. These releases will include a pro-union Reggae song, an alternative Rock Instrumental, and a novelty-Pop song. There will also be a unique double release on one artist, one of the two songs released will be a special release for Veteran’s Day.
“A lot of new and different releases this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Our artists are always experimenting with creating new and alternative genres of music and we support that. Loveforce International is all about breaking down barriers,” he continued.
Loveforce International Digital Music Singles are released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, Boom Play, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
