Sasa Software Wins "Top Infosec Innovator 2022"

Sasa Software, creators of GateScanner CDR file sanitization solutions has been named winner of Cyber Defense Magazine's "Top Infosec Innovator" for 2022. The Israeli vendor has been recognized for its groundbreaking security solutions that don't rely on detection to effectively block block ransomware, APT's and zero-days from outside the network.