Loveforce International Releases New Digital Music Singles by Ricky Williams, Billy Ray Charles, inRchild, and the Loveforce Collective
On Friday, November 4, Loveforce International will release four new Digital Music Singles and giveaway a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 4, Loveforce International will release four new Digital Music Singles. The new Digital Music Singles will be by Ricky Williams, Billy Ray Charles, inRchild, and The Loveforce Collective. In honor of the four new singles, Loveforce International will giveaway a book.
The new Digital Music Single by Ricky Williams is entitled “4 The Love of You.” It is the first new single by Ricky Williams in over a year. The song is in the R&B-Jazz music genre. The lyrics consist of a joyful profession of strong love. The lyrics profess the kind of love that will joyfully make sacrifices for a loved one. The vocal delivery is reminiscent of a Jeffrey Osbourne type of song supported by a solid bass, drum, and keyboards. The desire is to create a light sound that is timeless.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled, “Bobby Jo, Baby Brother and Me” and is an Alternative Country-Rock-Pop song. It’s a little bit of all three genres. The song is a reminiscence of days gone by. The lyrics tell a story of triumph and tragedy but focus on the things that led to the triumph. It is a bittersweet song that is meant to leave the listener with an overall positive feeling.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled, “Pay Me What I’m Worth.” The song features a singer named Luggnutt. It is in the Reggae music genre. Lyrically, the song talks about paying all people what they are truly worth. The lyric goes on to list reasons why people should be paid more.
The new inRchild Digital Music Singles is entitled, “Your Secret Lover.” It is a risqué Soul genre song. It was recorded in the studio with a “Live” sound complete with overdubbed audience sounds and a guy in the control booth making comments. It is all done with a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor.
The book being given away on Friday, November 4, is entitled Slices of Life 1 by Mark Wilkins. Slices of Life is a collection of humorous, family-oriented, short stories about life. Most of them deal with marriage and family members. There are stories about smart spouses, intelligent little children, guys trying to impress their friends, and in-laws trying to master technology.
“We’ve got a terrific quad of songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "We have the first new release from Ricky Williams in some time, a Country music song from Billy Ray Charles, a reggae pro-union anthem, a joke song, and a giveaway of a humorous book,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, November 4 only, worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The four new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, Boom Play, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
