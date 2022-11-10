eTool Wins Tender from New Zealand’s Largest Land Developer
Perth, Australia, November 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- An exciting milestone in carbon literacy in New Zealand’s construction community.
eTool, a leading Australian-based life cycle design software solution provider is delighted to have been chosen by Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities to support their transition towards low carbon public housing and construction practices in New Zealand.
Founded in 2012, eTool has been empowering organisations to optimise whole of life carbon and costs with their life cycle design software solutions, eToolLCD and RapidLCA.
eTool’s software will allow assessment and reporting of the whole-of-life carbon impact of new public housing by Kāinga Ora - a crucial first step to designing out carbon, and a key vehicle in helping both Kāinga Ora and the wider construction industry achieve Government emissions reduction requirements.
Kāinga Ora has adopted a hybrid solution of eTool’s proven science-based solutions, RapidLCA and eToolLCD to ensure a fit-for-purpose solution across all typologies.
RapidLCA will be used for low to medium density dwellings whilst utilising eToolLCD software for large scale projects and infrastructure.
This hybrid approach will allow Kāinga Ora maximum flexibility in achieving low carbon at low cost for their entire new public housing portfolio.
CEO of eTool, Richard Haynes says, “We are really excited about this partnership for a number of reasons. The tender process was very rigorous including written submissions, presentations and extensive trials, so that really validated the superiority of our products against suppliers from around the world.
“The huge scale of the Kāinga Ora build programme means thousands of homes will be assessed, which is a real step change that will help lift the New Zealand construction sector to global leaders in carbon literacy. But most importantly, we’re rapt to support an organisation truly focused on improving outcomes for both the environment and those most in need.”
Brian Berg, Kāinga Ora Manager, Carbon Neutral Housing, said securing eTool’s software is an exciting milestone in New Zealand’s response to climate change within the built environment.
“Assessing and reporting on the whole-of-life carbon impact of our new public housing is a crucial first step to designing out carbon, and a key vehicle in helping both Kāinga Ora and the wider construction industry achieve Government emissions reduction requirements,” he said.
“Kāinga Ora has committed to leading by example on climate change, and we look forward to working closely with eTool and helping support change across the New Zealand construction industry.”
Aligned with International standards and rating schemes, reports from RapidLCA and eToolLCD will be made available in a single portfolio solution within eToolLCD and exposed via a secure API for Kāinga Ora downstream systems.
eTool, a leading Australian-based life cycle design software solution provider is delighted to have been chosen by Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities to support their transition towards low carbon public housing and construction practices in New Zealand.
Founded in 2012, eTool has been empowering organisations to optimise whole of life carbon and costs with their life cycle design software solutions, eToolLCD and RapidLCA.
eTool’s software will allow assessment and reporting of the whole-of-life carbon impact of new public housing by Kāinga Ora - a crucial first step to designing out carbon, and a key vehicle in helping both Kāinga Ora and the wider construction industry achieve Government emissions reduction requirements.
Kāinga Ora has adopted a hybrid solution of eTool’s proven science-based solutions, RapidLCA and eToolLCD to ensure a fit-for-purpose solution across all typologies.
RapidLCA will be used for low to medium density dwellings whilst utilising eToolLCD software for large scale projects and infrastructure.
This hybrid approach will allow Kāinga Ora maximum flexibility in achieving low carbon at low cost for their entire new public housing portfolio.
CEO of eTool, Richard Haynes says, “We are really excited about this partnership for a number of reasons. The tender process was very rigorous including written submissions, presentations and extensive trials, so that really validated the superiority of our products against suppliers from around the world.
“The huge scale of the Kāinga Ora build programme means thousands of homes will be assessed, which is a real step change that will help lift the New Zealand construction sector to global leaders in carbon literacy. But most importantly, we’re rapt to support an organisation truly focused on improving outcomes for both the environment and those most in need.”
Brian Berg, Kāinga Ora Manager, Carbon Neutral Housing, said securing eTool’s software is an exciting milestone in New Zealand’s response to climate change within the built environment.
“Assessing and reporting on the whole-of-life carbon impact of our new public housing is a crucial first step to designing out carbon, and a key vehicle in helping both Kāinga Ora and the wider construction industry achieve Government emissions reduction requirements,” he said.
“Kāinga Ora has committed to leading by example on climate change, and we look forward to working closely with eTool and helping support change across the New Zealand construction industry.”
Aligned with International standards and rating schemes, reports from RapidLCA and eToolLCD will be made available in a single portfolio solution within eToolLCD and exposed via a secure API for Kāinga Ora downstream systems.
Contact
eToolContact
Alexis Aboagye
+61 (08) 9467 1664
etoolglobal.com
Marketing Communications Coordinator
Alexis Aboagye
+61 (08) 9467 1664
etoolglobal.com
Marketing Communications Coordinator
Categories