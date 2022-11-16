Lee Ann Kostempski Signs with Mocha Memoirs Press
Mocha Memoirs Press signs new author, Lee Ann Kostempski, and acquires rights to publish novel, "The World as It Should Be."
Rock Hill, SC, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mocha Memoirs Press, a small publishing company focused on amplifying diverse voices in speculative fiction, welcomes author, Lee Ann Kostempski and acquired the rights to publish her horror novel, The World as It Should Be.
The World as It Should Be blends dark fantasy with elements of post-apocalyptic fiction and explores the emotional toll of the fight against fascism. It is intended for new adult or adult audiences and is a timely addition to Mocha Memoirs’ line of progressive horror fiction.
Lee Ann Kostempski is a writer from the Buffalo, NY area, where she is also a high school librarian, teaches creative writing, and runs Book and Anime Clubs for her students. In 2015, she graduated from Canisius College with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing, and in 2017 she received her Master’s in Information and Library Science from the University at Buffalo. Her favorite thing to do is write dark, scary stories while she listens to disco, city pop, or K-pop, occasionally taking breaks to smother her two cats with love or play some video games with her partner. The World As It Should Be is her first novel.
Lee joins award-winning Mocha Memoirs Press horror authors, Sumiko Saulson, L. Marie Wood, and Eden Royce.
