Merrimack NH Industrial Building Sold
Merrimack, NH, November 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Granite Commercial Real Estate (“GCRE”) announces the sale of 256 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH. 256 Daniel Webster Highway is a 4,766 square foot industrial building situated on 2.2 acres. Located along Daniel Webster Highway, with approximately 200’ frontage, the site offers great opportunities for redevelopment.
James Prieto, Director of Real Estate, at GCRE represented the Seller in the transaction and successfully negotiated a higher than asking price.
Granite Commercial Real Estate is a top provider of brokerage, consulting and property development services with millions of square feet sold, leased and developed. Granite Commercial Real Estate is headquartered in Nashua, NH. To learn more about GCRE, visit www.granitecre.com.
Contact
Granite Commercial Real Estate, LLCContact
Brigitte Lunderville
(603) 669-2770
www.granitecre.com
