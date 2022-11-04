"Little Warriors, Big Lives," by Esther Fausett Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Little Warriors, Big Lives," written by Esther Valbrun Fausett and illustrated by Mousam Banjeree. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children, that both educate and entertain.
"Little Warriors, Big Lives" is an engaging poetry picture book that empowers and comforts children battling critical illnesses that are both winning and losing their fight. It allows caregivers, friends, and family to read to children relatable poems that are positive, upbeat, daring, optimistic, fun, and heart-warming despite their diagnosis. It’s a collection of enjoyable literary works that collides the pediatric critical illness world with encouragement, solace, and lightheartedness.
Esther Fausett is a first-time author and mother of two that resides with her husband in Northern Virginia. Her son, Solomon, was diagnosed a week after his second birthday with Neuroblastoma, stage 3. The goal behind Esther’s work is to actively help children with critical illnesses identify their inner might, the love and support from their community, and to be encouraged and feel comfort. Inspiration for her book comes from her son’s journey and all of the cancer families and medical staff she was privileged to meet during this experience. Mousam Banerjee is a full-time artist and illustrator who loves to remain engaged in painting everything from whimsical children’s books to realistic concept art. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each copy of Little Warriors, Big Lives will be donated to support children’s medical research.
"Little Warriors, Big Lives," by Esther Fausett, illustrated by Mousam Banjeree, 28 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-171-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
