Spanish Edition of "Selfless Self," "El Ser Sin Ser" Kindle Edition - Out Now

The E-Book publication of "El Ser Sin Ser: Conversaciones Con Shri Ramakant Maharaj," will enable the availability in all Spanish-speaking countries, of this important book from the Self-Realized Master, Shri Ramakant Maharaj, who spent nearly 20 years with the legendary Shri Nisargadatta Maharaj.