"A Bach Concert," by Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu Now Available from Histria Books
Palm Beach, FL, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "A Bach Concert," by Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu. The book is translated by Gabi Reigh, a PEN award winner, and illustrated by Olga Rogozenco. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute, based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture worldwide. The book, published as part of the Center’s Classics of Romanian Literature series, received the generous support of the Romanian Cultural Institute. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.
One of the first successful novels written by a female author in Romania, Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu’s A Bach Concert remains a classic work of Romanian literature. The main plot revolves around a Bach concert organized by Elena Hallipa-Drăgănescu for the elite society of Bucharest. It is a captivating tale of high society intrigue, family tragedy, and urban life and culture in Eastern Europe in the aftermath of the First World War. Published for the first time in English, A Bach Concert will delight readers with stories of society in interwar Romania.
Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu was born in 1876 in Galati, Romania. She started publishing stories in literary magazines and, in 1919, she published her first novel. A Bach Concert is considered her greatest work. The translator, Gabi Reigh, won a PEN Translation Award for her previous work. The book is illustrated by Olga Rogozenco, a talented young artist from the Republic of Moldova.
"A Bach Concert,"by Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu, illustrated by Olga Rogozenco, 232 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-170-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
One of the first successful novels written by a female author in Romania, Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu’s A Bach Concert remains a classic work of Romanian literature. The main plot revolves around a Bach concert organized by Elena Hallipa-Drăgănescu for the elite society of Bucharest. It is a captivating tale of high society intrigue, family tragedy, and urban life and culture in Eastern Europe in the aftermath of the First World War. Published for the first time in English, A Bach Concert will delight readers with stories of society in interwar Romania.
Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu was born in 1876 in Galati, Romania. She started publishing stories in literary magazines and, in 1919, she published her first novel. A Bach Concert is considered her greatest work. The translator, Gabi Reigh, won a PEN Translation Award for her previous work. The book is illustrated by Olga Rogozenco, a talented young artist from the Republic of Moldova.
"A Bach Concert,"by Hortensia Papadat-Bengescu, illustrated by Olga Rogozenco, 232 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-170-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories