Concord Servicing Announces New Leadership Roles to Complement Core Executive Team
Scottsdale, AZ, November 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Concord Servicing today announced that it has made changes to its senior leadership team to continue driving growth and innovation and to further cement its reputation as a leader in the loan servicing industry.
Jason Alexander joins Concord as the new CEO. As an experienced business leader Alexander has held executive positions at multiple companies, including Kalkomey Enterprises where he drove growth while innovating to support his customers. New hires joining Alexander in the leadership team are Chief Technology Officer/Chief Information Officer Kevin Clark, Chief Innovation Officer Adonis Bitar and Chief Creative Officer Steven Ray.
In February 2022, Inverness Graham invested in Concord Servicing. With this investment, Concord is focusing even more on driving strong portfolio performance for its customers through investments in people, innovation, technology and world class service. That focus will help deliver continued year-over-year growth.
“The new leadership team members enhance a solid core group of executives, including President and Chief Revenue Officer Shaun O’Neill, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Sonja Yurkiw and Senior Vice President of Business Development and Implementation Kyle Derry. Together, this team has the experience and the vision to advance Concord’s role as the premier loan servicing provider to the solar, energy efficiency, home improvement and vacation ownership markets,” said Michael Morrissey, Managing Principal of Inverness Graham.
“While we’re already leading the loan servicing industry in the asset classes we serve, we recognize the need to keep innovating and delivering a top-tier experience – one that consistently improves portfolio performance and meets our client’s high expectations,” said O’Neill. “These additions to our team will help us capitalize on our strong history and position us for an exceptional future.”
About Concord Servicing
Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering compliant, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers – and their customers – in multiple asset classes. For over three decades, Concord has delivered award-winning financial technology and support for unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. Concord serves clients globally and operates facilities in the United States and Mexico.
Website
About Inverness Graham
Inverness Graham is a private investment firm that has raised over $1 billion of capital since inception. Inverness Graham acquires innovative tech-enabled manufacturing, service and software companies, and their approach is as unique as their heritage. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, a family-owned multi-national industrial concern, they bring unparalleled resources developed over a 50-year history to support their portfolio of companies. Inverness Graham partners with businesses to provide the support necessary to accelerate growth while enabling owners to achieve key liquidity objectives.
Website
Jason Alexander joins Concord as the new CEO. As an experienced business leader Alexander has held executive positions at multiple companies, including Kalkomey Enterprises where he drove growth while innovating to support his customers. New hires joining Alexander in the leadership team are Chief Technology Officer/Chief Information Officer Kevin Clark, Chief Innovation Officer Adonis Bitar and Chief Creative Officer Steven Ray.
In February 2022, Inverness Graham invested in Concord Servicing. With this investment, Concord is focusing even more on driving strong portfolio performance for its customers through investments in people, innovation, technology and world class service. That focus will help deliver continued year-over-year growth.
“The new leadership team members enhance a solid core group of executives, including President and Chief Revenue Officer Shaun O’Neill, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Sonja Yurkiw and Senior Vice President of Business Development and Implementation Kyle Derry. Together, this team has the experience and the vision to advance Concord’s role as the premier loan servicing provider to the solar, energy efficiency, home improvement and vacation ownership markets,” said Michael Morrissey, Managing Principal of Inverness Graham.
“While we’re already leading the loan servicing industry in the asset classes we serve, we recognize the need to keep innovating and delivering a top-tier experience – one that consistently improves portfolio performance and meets our client’s high expectations,” said O’Neill. “These additions to our team will help us capitalize on our strong history and position us for an exceptional future.”
About Concord Servicing
Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering compliant, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers – and their customers – in multiple asset classes. For over three decades, Concord has delivered award-winning financial technology and support for unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. Concord serves clients globally and operates facilities in the United States and Mexico.
Website
About Inverness Graham
Inverness Graham is a private investment firm that has raised over $1 billion of capital since inception. Inverness Graham acquires innovative tech-enabled manufacturing, service and software companies, and their approach is as unique as their heritage. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, a family-owned multi-national industrial concern, they bring unparalleled resources developed over a 50-year history to support their portfolio of companies. Inverness Graham partners with businesses to provide the support necessary to accelerate growth while enabling owners to achieve key liquidity objectives.
Website
Contact
Concord ServicingContact
Shaun O'Neill
480-214-6111
concordservicing.com
Shaun O'Neill
480-214-6111
concordservicing.com
Categories