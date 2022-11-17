All New from HGBM and Rev. Jerry C. Crossley
Springfield, OH, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and Paperback in the Higher Ground Books & Media Shop.
Life can be upsettingly capricious, dumping unexpected circumstances on our doorstep, obligating us to deal with them. In those bewildering moments, we tend to respond to the problems we see instead of to the God we cannot see. Read and learn to see through the eyes of faith.
Rev. Jerry C. Crossley has pastored churches for more than half a century (since 1960), serving congregations in the mountains, small towns, the city, and a little village. Along the way, he also served as a chaplain to a Civil Air Patrol squadron, a volunteer fire department, a prison, some local hospitals, and a retirement community. Each year of his life he has found the Gospel increasingly compelling. And if the Gospel is worth its salt, it will always be Good News.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Life can be upsettingly capricious, dumping unexpected circumstances on our doorstep, obligating us to deal with them. In those bewildering moments, we tend to respond to the problems we see instead of to the God we cannot see. Read and learn to see through the eyes of faith.
Rev. Jerry C. Crossley has pastored churches for more than half a century (since 1960), serving congregations in the mountains, small towns, the city, and a little village. Along the way, he also served as a chaplain to a Civil Air Patrol squadron, a volunteer fire department, a prison, some local hospitals, and a retirement community. Each year of his life he has found the Gospel increasingly compelling. And if the Gospel is worth its salt, it will always be Good News.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories