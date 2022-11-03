A New Definition of Wealth is Revealed: the "Prillionaires"

Wealth is in stages and levels. There are millionaires and there are billionaires. Then there is the latest definition of wealth that is beyond the millions and the billions. The pre-seed fintech start-up, Prillionaires is not counting the zeros, but rather the multiple facets of wealth. Prillionaire is the new term for wealth in different forms.