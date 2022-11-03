Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds Virginia’s Spectacular Lakefront Properties to Its Feed for Leads Program
Real Estate Agent Debbie Moon of Sunset Properties at Lake Anna (Brokered by EXP Realty) is proud to have Lake Anna Real Estate featured on LakefrontLiving.com.
Mansfield, MA, November 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lake Anna is the second largest lake in the state of Virginia, measuring 17 miles long with 200 miles of shoreline.
“The Lake Anna area is continuously growing and more modern conveniences are arriving by the day. Lake Anna is the perfect spot for fishing, boating, swimming and taking in the beautiful scenery,” said Scott Freerksen, CEO of Lakefront Living International. “The Lake Anna State Park is one of the most amazing features in this area with sandy beaches, swimming areas, and hiking trails.”
Lake Anna Real Estate is one of the top industries and offers some of the most beautiful lake houses Virginia has to offer.
“One of the most common questions we receive from visitors is asking the difference between Lake Anna's Public and Private Side. Lake Anna's Public Side is much larger, encompassing approximately 9,000 surface acres vs. Lake Anna's Private Side at approximately 4,000 surface acres. The Public Side touches all three surrounding counties (Spotsylvania, Louisa & Orange), while the Private Side is entirely in Louisa County,” said Debbie Moon of Sunset Properties at Lake Anna. “The main differences? On the Lake Anna Public Side, you'll find waterfront marinas, restaurants, gas pumps, public launches, and other businesses, accessible by boat. The Lake Anna Private Side does not allow commercial operation on its shoreline, and you must be a property owner to access the water on the Private Side as there are no public launch sites.”
Every lakefront property for sale on Lake Anna, either directly on the lake or having lake access, will be viewable on LakefrontLiving.com, a popular niche focused real estate website.
“Our new Feed For Leads Program provides hundreds of lakefront buyer and seller leads exclusively to lakefront property Brokers nationwide,” said Christine Mosier, COO of Lakefront Living International, “In exchange for the brokers’ MLS state data feed, we provide that broker with 100% of the leads coming from the state page we create on LakefrontLiving.com. It’s a true win-win.”
There is no cost to the Broker for the program, Lakefront Living Realty covers the cost of the MLS RETS data feed, the state page creation and hosting. Several states are still available for the program. To Learn More about the Feed for Leads program, visit www.FeedForLeads.com.
LakefrontLiving.com displays all the homes for sale on the lakes it covers, not just the listings of any particular Broker, making it a one-stop shop for interested buyers. And unlike many real estate syndication sites on the web today, the site is always 100% accurate. In addition, the site provides the important details of the lakes themselves, ensuring buyers make informed and educated decisions.
Interested lake home buyers and sellers can learn more about Lake Anna by contacting Debbie Moon at 301-906-7770 or visiting https://sunsetproperties.lakefrontliving.com/va.
About Lakefront Living International, LLC:
Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lakefront Living International, LLC is an innovative real estate franchise company offering real estate brokers the ability to focus solely on uniting buyers and sellers of lakefront property. Franchised Brokers can immediately channel their lakefront passion into a dynamic business venture by creating a competitive advantage in their local lakefront market utilizing a proven, packaged business model. Additional information on the franchise offering can be found on LakefrontFranchise.com requested through franchise@lakefrontliving.com or call (833) 4MyLake, (833) 469-5253.
Contact
Scott Freerksen
833-469-5253
www.LakefrontFranchise.com
