TEDxAtlantaWomen 2022 Announces Partners
The TEDxAtlanta team announces its partners for the very first TEDxAtlantaWomen conference. The theme for TEDxAtlantaWomen 2022 is Soar and will feature 10 changemakers, each spreading their wings to build a more equitable world for girls and women.
Atlanta, GA, November 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The TEDxAtlanta team is pleased to announce partners for the very first TEDxAtlantaWomen conference. An all-volunteer, community-driven initiative, more than one-third of the expenses associated with hosting the TEDxAtlantaWomen conference is made possible through the generous financial and in-kind contributions of enterprises large and small, as well as generous individuals.
The theme for TEDxAtlantaWomen 2022 is Soar and will feature 10 changemakers, each spreading their wings to build a more inclusive and equitable world where girls and women can truly take flight.
“A heartfelt thank you to our partners, donors and members of the Supporter Circle whose support make it possible for our team to create this TED-like experience,” said Jacqui Chew, TEDxAtlantaWomen licensee. “We are thrilled that tickets were sold out a whole month before this inaugural event and we look forward to sparking women-forward conversations during the show and beyond,” she added.
TEDxAtlantaWomen 2022 Partners:
*Community*
Atlanta Tech Village
Atlanta Ventures
Gemini Media
re:loom
*In-Kind*
Farmers Jam
Goodwipes
MailChimp
Refuge Coffee Co.
The Creative Folks
*Media*
Rough Draft/Atlanta Intown
**Event Details:**
When: Friday, November 4, 2022, 4 pm to 8 pm ET
Where: Center for Puppetry Arts in Midtown Atlanta
Tickets are sold-out but a link to the free livestream can be found at tedxatlanta.com. The stream will begin at 4:30 pm ET.
About TEDxAtlanta and TEDxAtlantaWomen
TEDxAtlanta and TEDxAtlantaWomen are flagship conferences of Ideas into Action, a Georgia-registered nonprofit founded on the belief in the power of ideas to build stronger communities. These community-led gatherings are part of TED’s TEDx program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Along with interactive experiences throughout the year, TEDxAtlanta and TEDxAtlantaWomen are planned by a team of volunteers led by Atlanta entrepreneur Jacqui Chew. The first TEDxAtlanta conference was organized in 2009 and multiple speakers have been featured on TED.com. For more information, visit www.TEDxAtlanta.com.
About TEDx
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.
TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala and How to Be a Better Human.
Follow TED on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on LinkedIn.
