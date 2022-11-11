Save Time and Plan Ahead with BarSight's New Brewery Inventory Management System
Maple Ridge, Canada, November 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BarSight Restaurant Systems, a leading provider of bar and restaurant management systems, has recently announced the release of their new inventory management system for breweries. Created to meet the needs of breweries that may be overpaying for expensive software, but don't want to be drowning in spreadsheets, the new module offers an easy-to-use interface, a flexible platform, all in an affordable package.
The system is designed to help breweries manage their inventory levels of raw ingredients, packaging materials, and finished goods. Brewers can easily create recipes in the system, plan to brew those batches as far in advance as needed, and be able to see their predicted ingredient stock levels.
All purchased ingredients and materials are added to the brewery's inventory for accurate lot tracking, and invoices for the purchases automatically integrate with BarSight's Accounts Payable module to create stress-free reporting to pass along to the bookkeeper.
The new software provides brewery owners with complete visibility into their inventory needs, including the ability to generate a variety of reports, and is a welcome addition to BarSight's already existing suite of tools to provide an all-in-one solution to breweries.
Available instantly, with a free 30-day trial, for only $175 / month. No setup fees, hidden extras, just a straightforward solution to help brewers make great beer.
Sign up at https://www.barsight.ca/register/ to get started.
