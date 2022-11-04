2 Pianos 4 Hands at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back the joyful family pleasing 2 Pianos 4 Hands to brighten the holiday season. Get ready for Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin to take us on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. They trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel.
Tom Frey directs Jefferson McDonald* and Matthew McGloin.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer) and Matthew Novotny (Light Design), and Harley Symington (Sound Design). Chandra R. M. Anthenill* is the Production Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
2 Pianos 4 Hands performances begin Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 pm. Final performance is Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 2 pm. The show runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Wednesday Matinee on December 21 and Friday, December 23. There are no performances, Saturday evening, Dec. 24, 2022 or Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Tickets are $59. Seven-play season subscribers can purchase tickets for $49 each. Four-play flex-pass subscribers may purchase a minimum of four tickets for $52 apiece. Seniors, students and military are entitled to a $3 discount per ticket. Call 858-481-1055, or visit website to purchase tickets.
