ISEMED and Arazy Group Sign Agreement for Advanced Regulatory Affair Technology

Global market access is now available to the Italian Medtech and IVD industry using advanced regulatory affair technology and management platforms. ISEMED (Imola, Italy) had signed a representation agreement with Arazy Group Consultant (Vancouver, BC, Canada) to become the Italian representative of Arazy's advanced regulatory affair technology, SaaS system and software specifically designed for medical and IVD device manufacturers.