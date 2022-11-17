Plates Across America Introduces New Game Features for Hours of Fun
General availability of a major revision of our online word game, Plates Across America®.
Austin, TX, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- POMDP, Inc. has announced the launch of a major redesign of their web-based word puzzle, virtual travel game -- Plates Across America. This redesign introduces a new player experience to both the single and two-player versions of the game. The single-player game has a significantly upgraded virtual travel experience with a new goal-based objective. The two-player game now makes it easier to find opponents and has an improved skill matching algorithm. The updated version of Plates Across America is available on the game’s website.
Plates Across America® challenges players to solve license plate letter puzzles while virtually traveling the United States along some of its most famous routes. The two-player variation of the game allows players to compete against opponents of similar skill levels or friends and family. The game provides hours of entertainment for all ages and skill levels since it has a simple set of rules that makes it easy to learn. At the same time, there are many variations that make it hard to master.
Plates Across America is a web-based game with a responsive design so it can be played on any device with a web browser or downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Microsoft Store. It can also be installed as a progressive web application (PWA).
The revamped game offers the following:
- Two games in one: a single player travel game and a two-player race game.
- Over 14,000 different word puzzles and over 8 million possible answers.
- Customizable vehicle avatars.
- Hundreds of famous American routes in the virtual travel game.
- Personalized pages for tracking all your stats and your best routes scores.
- Leader boards and top scores for each game route and overall best game statistics.
- Achievement badges for miles traveled, license plates collected, races won, and more.
- License plates to collect from all 50 states (and DC)
- Route signs as you travel to make you feel like you are really there.
- City facts to help you learn about cities across the country.
- In-game invitations to include family and friends.
With these in-game features, Plates Across America provides hours of entertainment for people of all ages. The redesigned game offers even more fun for new and old players alike.
Players can test their word skills by playing the game online. They can also join the Plates Across America community on Facebook and Twitter.
About POMDP, Inc.
POMDP is a family-owned business that is run by a wife, husband and daughter trio. The company began as a consultancy but has now shifted its focus to the development of Plates Across America -- web-based puzzle and virtual travel game. The company is based in Austin, Texas, though their daughter does most of her work from the South of France where she is currently living.
State/province name: Texas
Country: United States
Website: https://platesacrossamerica.com
Game Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwHQ4x_Vgec
Press Kit: https://platesacrossamerica.com/game/press/kit
Media Contact: Anthony Rocco
Email: arc@pomdp.com
Phone: (347) 766-3709
Plates Across America® challenges players to solve license plate letter puzzles while virtually traveling the United States along some of its most famous routes. The two-player variation of the game allows players to compete against opponents of similar skill levels or friends and family. The game provides hours of entertainment for all ages and skill levels since it has a simple set of rules that makes it easy to learn. At the same time, there are many variations that make it hard to master.
Plates Across America is a web-based game with a responsive design so it can be played on any device with a web browser or downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Microsoft Store. It can also be installed as a progressive web application (PWA).
The revamped game offers the following:
- Two games in one: a single player travel game and a two-player race game.
- Over 14,000 different word puzzles and over 8 million possible answers.
- Customizable vehicle avatars.
- Hundreds of famous American routes in the virtual travel game.
- Personalized pages for tracking all your stats and your best routes scores.
- Leader boards and top scores for each game route and overall best game statistics.
- Achievement badges for miles traveled, license plates collected, races won, and more.
- License plates to collect from all 50 states (and DC)
- Route signs as you travel to make you feel like you are really there.
- City facts to help you learn about cities across the country.
- In-game invitations to include family and friends.
With these in-game features, Plates Across America provides hours of entertainment for people of all ages. The redesigned game offers even more fun for new and old players alike.
Players can test their word skills by playing the game online. They can also join the Plates Across America community on Facebook and Twitter.
About POMDP, Inc.
POMDP is a family-owned business that is run by a wife, husband and daughter trio. The company began as a consultancy but has now shifted its focus to the development of Plates Across America -- web-based puzzle and virtual travel game. The company is based in Austin, Texas, though their daughter does most of her work from the South of France where she is currently living.
State/province name: Texas
Country: United States
Website: https://platesacrossamerica.com
Game Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwHQ4x_Vgec
Press Kit: https://platesacrossamerica.com/game/press/kit
Media Contact: Anthony Rocco
Email: arc@pomdp.com
Phone: (347) 766-3709
Contact
POMDP, Inc.Contact
Anthony Rocco
+1 (347) 766-3709
https://pomdp.com
Anthony Rocco
+1 (347) 766-3709
https://pomdp.com
Categories