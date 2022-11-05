NY Times Bestselling Children’s Classic Click Clack Moo Live on Stage at Tribeca PAC
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, proudly presents the next event in the 2022-2023 Family Series Season: Click Clack Moo on Saturday, December 3 at 11:00AM.
New York, NY, November 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cows that type? Hens on strike. Whoever heard of such a thing. The cows go on strike and the chickens join them in solidarity. No blankets? No milk. No eggs. Will Farmer Brown give in to the animals' demands? Find out in a hilariously moving musical about negotiation and compromise, based on the Caldecott Honor Book by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin. TheaterWorks USA. Ages 4+
General Admission tickets for the event are $30 and $15 for 10Club members. Tickets can be purchased online or by emailing ticketing@tribecapac.org. The box office will only be open on the day of events.
Junie B.’S Essential Survival Guide to School
Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00AM
The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System
Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00AM
Dr. Kaboom & The Wheel of Science
Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 11:00AM
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information, please visit their website: www.tribecapac.org.
