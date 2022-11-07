SMIL Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. Announces the Expansion of Their Radiology Presence in Phoenix

SMIL Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL), a radiologist-owned medical imaging provider in the Scottsdale and Phoenix area for over 40 years, is set to expand their practice with five state-of-the-art outpatient medical imaging sites in the Phoenix Metro area effective January 1, 2023. SMIL’s new locations will provide services to central and west Phoenix at Sonoran Crossing, Deer Valley, Sunnyslope, and Desert Ridge.