Academy of Cleaning Selects Jose Alicea as a Finalist for National Rock Star Custodian
Jose Alicea is a Plant Manager at Poinciana High School, part of the School District of Osceola County in Kissimmee, FL, and is one of five finalists for the 2022 National Rock Star Custodian award.
Orlando, FL, November 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jose Alicea is a Plant Manager at Poinciana High School, part of the School District of Osceola County in Kissimmee, FL.
“Jose greets everyone with a positive attitude. He helps anywhere and anyone that he can, even if he has a million things to do, he makes sure it gets done with a smile. He has been my shining spot on a gloomy day many times,” says Nikita Johnson.
Jose always communicates with everyone from Administration to his team with a good morning and a smile, including the students.
He makes sure his team is prepared and have what they need. Jose will come in to make sure events are taken care of on weekends. Then clean up so that students come into a clean and ready campus Monday morning.
“In the 3 years working with Jose, I have recognized that he is self aware and communicates with teachers regarding even the slightest details on Work Orders,” writes Ms. Johnson in her nomination of Mr. Alicea.
To say determined is an understatement. He is never sitting down, he is always fixing, cleaning or helping with deliveries. If he has team members out, he stays to help his team so that nothing is undone.
“He is one of the most honest & trustworthy person that I have met in any job that I have held. To say that he takes pride in his words and actions is an understatement,” writes Ms. Johnson.
Jose does what needs to be done in the most efficient way possible. From ordering his supplies in the most cost effective ways, to helping with the cafeteria.
“He allows his team to gain experience that they need in order to further their own careers. His caring nature for his co-workers, myself included, will always be one of my best experiences working at this high school,” says Nikita Johnson.
From participating in birthday gatherings to making sure everyone has had lunch shows the caring and beautiful heart that this man has. To say that he will be missed when he decides to retire (which we hope is many years in the future) is an understatement.
The Rock Star series breaks down the word, Custodian, outlining the nine (9) personality traits the Academy is looking for in the nominees. Tens of thousands of custodians across the nation have experienced the Rock Star program this year. You can vote and learn more about the program at RockStarsofCleaning.com.
Voting for Jose Alicea is open through December 31, 2022, with the award for Rock Star Custodian of 2022, coming in February 2023.
The Academy of Cleaning Excellence provides professional development education to the cleaning industry, through motivational sessions, eLearning, and engaging Live classes throughout the U.S. “The most valuable asset an operation has is an engaged employee.”
If you would like more information about this topic or the Academy, please call David Thompson or email: AcademyofCleaning.com.
