Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Murder of Philip Oakes," by Gavin Maynard-Wyatt
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Murder of Philip Oakes," a thriller by Gavin Maynard-Wyatt.
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "The Murder of Philip Oakes"
Early on a winter’s morning, DCI Isaac Davidson is summoned to a Victorian house following the stabbing and murder of Philip Oakes, a seemingly ordinary pub landlord. As the investigation unfolds, Issac uncovers a tangled relationship between Philip and his family and those set on revenge who would delight in his death.
Why had Philip self-harmed?
Who wanted him dead?
And who is the sinister figure Philip sees silhouetted under the glare of a full moon?
An original whodunnit with twists and turns that will keep the reader guessing until the shocking conclusion.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (358 pages)
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.29 x 22.86 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944176 / 9781800944343
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BGQ4FZMS
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MPO
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Gavin Maynard-Wyatt is in his early 50s and this is his debut book. For as long as he can remember he has had a love for murder mystery whodunnits. At 11 years old, he read his Grandad’s copy of Agatha Christie’s At Bertram’s Hotel, and his passion for whodunnits was started. Following years of self-doubt, Gavin finally put fingers to keyboard and The Murder of Philip Oakes was born. Formulating this story was an exhilarating experience that has helped Gavin’s confidence as a writer grow. He is currently writing his second book which will also feature DCI Isaac Davidson and his team of detectives.
Gavin works as a cancer nurse for young people, has one child and lives in West Sussex. He enjoys going for long walks in the countryside, cooking, reading and has a love for elephants.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
