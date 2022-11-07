Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Montana Self Storage Facility
Billings, MT, November 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Argus team of Kim Van Delinder and Larry Hayes of Hayes & Associates is pleased to announce the closing of Montana Mini Storage in Butte, MT, consisting of 191 units with 26,980 RSF on 2.8 acres. This owner built and operated facility went under contract with multiple offers to choose from. This was the third facility this Seller has owned over the years. He stated that the first facility he built was one of the first facilities ever built in Montana.
The in-state broker / buyer was excited to add this to his self-storage portfolio. He intends to fence, put in an automatic gate making this a remotely operated facility. In addition, he plans to add more storage buildings on the remaining acreage.
Kim and Larry are the Argus Self Storage Advisors representing both buyers and sellers of self-storage in Montana. Kim can be reached at 406-698-6850 or Vrealty406@gmail.com.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
