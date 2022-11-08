True North Advisors Announces Caleb Brian as Director of Wealth Planning
True North Advisors announced today that Caleb Brian, CFP® will assume the Director of Wealth Planning role for the firm. True North Advisors, LLC is a solutions-oriented wealth and investment firm offering wealth, planning, investment, and alternative strategies to families, business owners, and entrepreneurs.
Dallas, TX, November 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Caleb understands the vision for the role and has the knowledge, experience, energy, enthusiasm, problem-solving skills, and support of our team to succeed,” said Paula Davis, Managing Director in Dallas. “Caleb has excelled in his role as a Senior Wealth Manager and has been a cornerstone advisor for True North,” Davis added.
Brian has worked in the wealth management industry for over a decade and brings significant technical planning experience with a pragmatic advisor-rooted perspective to the role. Brian is involved in the Dallas Financial Planning Association and is a multi-year member of the Education Committee. Previously, Brian served as an Advisor for Tolleson Wealth Management, a multi-family office.
Brian graduated from Texas Tech University where he earned a Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude in Personal Financial Planning. He holds a CFP® designation and is actively engaged in reverse mentorship programs, one-on-one coaching of young professionals, and aspiring CFP® candidates.
“Caleb was a natural fit for this role and will continue to advocate for the success of our client’s and the fulfillment of their personal values,” Davis said.
About True North Advisors (https://truenorthadvisors.com)
Founded in 2000, True North is a solutions-oriented wealth management and investment firm that’s driven to fulfill and enrich the lives of the families we serve. By focusing on values, connections, and goals, we deliver strategies that create portfolio longevity for future generations. With over $2.9B assets under management, we stay actively engaged as your strategic partner to make the complexities simple and provide fulfillment in key areas of your life. With primary offices in both Dallas and Fort Worth, we deliver comprehensive solutions in wealth, planning, investments, and alternatives.
Brian has worked in the wealth management industry for over a decade and brings significant technical planning experience with a pragmatic advisor-rooted perspective to the role. Brian is involved in the Dallas Financial Planning Association and is a multi-year member of the Education Committee. Previously, Brian served as an Advisor for Tolleson Wealth Management, a multi-family office.
Brian graduated from Texas Tech University where he earned a Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude in Personal Financial Planning. He holds a CFP® designation and is actively engaged in reverse mentorship programs, one-on-one coaching of young professionals, and aspiring CFP® candidates.
“Caleb was a natural fit for this role and will continue to advocate for the success of our client’s and the fulfillment of their personal values,” Davis said.
About True North Advisors (https://truenorthadvisors.com)
Founded in 2000, True North is a solutions-oriented wealth management and investment firm that’s driven to fulfill and enrich the lives of the families we serve. By focusing on values, connections, and goals, we deliver strategies that create portfolio longevity for future generations. With over $2.9B assets under management, we stay actively engaged as your strategic partner to make the complexities simple and provide fulfillment in key areas of your life. With primary offices in both Dallas and Fort Worth, we deliver comprehensive solutions in wealth, planning, investments, and alternatives.
Contact
True North AdvisorsContact
Holly Wilkins
214-360-7300
https://truenorthadvisors.com
Holly Wilkins
214-360-7300
https://truenorthadvisors.com
Categories