"The Little Book for Teachers Who Think Big" by Jeffrey Dutt, Now Available from Histria Books
Palm Beach, FL, November 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "The Little Book for Teachers Who Think Big," by Jeffrey Dutt. The book is published by Vita Histria, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to academic books in the humanities.
"The Little Book for Teachers Who Think Big" appeals to the aspiring or veteran teacher who wants to be innovative in their approach or management to teaching in the classroom. While there are many “how-to” books out there to help teachers with methods to be effective in the classroom, this book is unique in that it emphasizes how a teacher should teach in the current standardized testing environment. This is critical for today’s teacher to understand how to practically teach and to be effective in behavior and time management, student issues, lesson planning, and maintaining a balance of our professional and personal life.
Over 25 current and retired teachers were interviewed for this book and provided their advice, along with the author, to improve the classroom experience for teachers and their students.
Jeffrey Dutt has been a social studies and special education teacher in the Allentown School District in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for the past 19 years. He is also currently a commissioner for Lehigh County, serving on the board since December 2020.
"The Little Book for Teachers Who Think Big," 232 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-173-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
