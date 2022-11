Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Adventures of Bailey & Monty: A Christmas Tail," by Andrew Montguire & Robert O’Connor

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 09, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "The Adventures of Bailey & Monty: A Christmas Tail"The authors invite you to follow these two lovable pups and the magic of their first Christmastime together.Watch Bailey and Monty’s friendship grow as they embark on this new adventure.This book is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 28 pagesISBN-13: 9781800944374 and 9781800944411Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0BKN25NK9Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BMACTPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About the AuthorsAndrew Montguire & Robert O’Connor wanted to keep the dogs’ adventures going and created a new adventure for the dogs to go on a journey together as best friends. Along with the original book, "The Adventures of Bailey & Monty," they wanted to create the opportunity for children to learn but also to enjoy using their imaginations as they join the journey to understand the magic of Christmas.About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002