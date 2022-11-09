GE Lighting, a Savant Company’s Retail Display, Wins 2022 OmniShopper Award
Frank Mayer manufactured the award-winning Meijer Cync™ Display program for GE Lighting, a Savant company.
Grafton, WI, November 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GE Lighting, a Savant company’s Meijer Cync Display received a 2022 OmniShopper Award for “Product Display (Long-Term)” from the Path to Purchase Institute. Installed at Meijer locations across the nation, the winning retail display program was designed, engineered, and manufactured by point of purchase company Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
The inline display’s theme of “Experience Cync” was designed to showcase a smart home experience and, through interactive features, help shoppers better understand how to use the products in their homes. Items from the Cync line are exhibited in a row at the front of the display while a monitor plays a video loop until the button is pushed for sound.
“Our goal was to help consumers learn how the Cync smart home family of products can help consumers’ needs around comfort, safety and convenience,” said Rochelle Hartigan, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, GE Lighting, a Savant company. “The intuitive and interactive display showcases the performance of various Cync smart home solutions—including lighting, sensors, remotes and more—in an easy-to-understand manner, much like our Cync products that prove to be both easy to install and easy to use.”
The Path to Purchase Institute OmniShopper Awards recognizes excellence in shopper engagement across numerous categories that make up the path to purchase. Last year, GE Lighting, a Savant company won a 2021 OmniShopper Award for its LED+ retail display at Lowe’s stores.
About GE Lighting, a Savant company
Headquartered in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world’s first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we’re bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We’re also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE branded products are known. Learn more at gelighting.com.
About Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of interactive kiosks, in-store merchandising displays, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps businesses, retailers, and brands utilize the latest solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.
