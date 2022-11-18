SIO Logistics Wins Dallas 100™ Award
The awards, held by SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship, honor the top 100 fastest-growing, privately-held businesses in the Dallas area every year.
Southlake, TX, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SIO Logistics LLC, a trusted 3rd-Party Logistics and freight brokerage company, has been named one of The Dallas 100™ Entrepreneur Awards winners.
The awards, held by SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship, honor the top 100 fastest-growing, privately-held businesses in the Dallas area every year.
The award is given to companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth over the past year. The companies must also have revenue earnings of $500,000 to $100 million.
SIO Logistics provides end-to-end truckload shipping solutions for companies in various industries, including retail, wholesalers, fresh produce, and manufacturing.
It is committed to helping businesses of all sizes overcome challenges and achieve their goals.
Ali Shafi, CEO of SIO Logistics said, “The Dallas 100 is a prestigious award and we are proud to be recognized as one of the top growth companies in the Dallas area.”
“This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and commitment to providing our clients with the best possible experience. We thank all the stakeholders including our customers, carriers, and coworkers, for making our journey to the 'Road to 100' goal even more exciting,” he added.
"SIO Logistics is committed to providing the highest service and customer satisfaction. This award was made possible due to our team's hard work and dedication, and we are honored to be recognized among some of the most successful businesses in Dallas," said Cody Brown, COO of SIO Logistics.
The Caruth Institute has worked with the accounting firm to examine sales from hundreds of companies for 2019 to 2021.
The winners represent Dallas and 16 surrounding cities.
About SIO Logistics
SIO Logistics is a Texas-based 3rd Party Logistics and registered Freight Brokerage company. Founded in 2017, the company specializes in Full Truckload, Less Than Truckload, Expedited, Drayage, and Dedicated Truckload Shipping across the United States and Canada.
It has a corporate office in Southlake, TX, two sales offices in San Antonio and Houston, and a global operations office.
SIO is also a member of the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Smartway Partnership, Blue Book Services, Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), DP World’s Digital Freight Alliance, and Texas SBA® Minority Owned Business Association.
For more information about SIO Logistics, visit www.sionow.com or call 512-758-6907.
Contact
Raza Mumtaz Rao
512-758-6907
https://www.sionow.com
