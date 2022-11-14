Aldelo Announces Partnership with Simpay
Simpay Payment Processing and Aldelo Express POS Platform Provides More Options for Restaurants
Pleasanton, CA, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P., developer of industry-leading cloud-based restaurant point-of-sale software solutions and Aldelo Pay payment processing, recently welcomed Simpay to its esteemed network of approved Aldelo Partner solutions providers for the Aldelo Express POS technology platform.
Simpay’s offering with Aldelo Express POS creates a seamless experience for restaurants from start to finish. New and existing Simpay merchants can now couple Simpay credit card processing services with complete access to the full-featured Aldelo Express POS suite of customer-facing and merchant-facing ordering solutions.
With Simpay merchant services, restaurant owners accept secure digital payments in-store via tap, dip, and swipe at Aldelo Express iPad and Android Tablet-based POS terminals, as well as Android Mobile POS terminals for roaming transactions.
“We are extremely excited to partner with a fellow customer-centric driven company focused on providing modernized POS technology to the restaurant community,” says Jerry Wilson, VP of Partner Solutions at Aldelo, L.P. “The result is a win for restaurant owners seeking open, flexible, and affordable POS and payment solutions that positively contribute to a restaurant’s success.”
“Partnering with Aldelo aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify the lives of business owners,” said Josh Elsass, Chief Sales Officer at Simpay. “Aldelo gives small and medium sized businesses a customized solution which rivals many enterprise-level products. Combined with our other programs Simpay Select processing, Simpay Onboard payroll & HCM, and commercial Insurance, business owners can reduce their workload and get back to doing what they do best, running their business.”
Contact
Jeff Moore
877-639-8767
www.aldelo.com
Also, management@aldelo.com
