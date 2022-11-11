"Super" Magician to Bring His Mystifying Sorcery to the Gracie Theatre

Illusionist Mike Super, the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime network television in the United States, will be appearing at the Gracie Theatre on Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by PepsiCo, this family-friendly show is part of The Gracie’s Bangor Savings Bank season. In addition to being named “Entertainer of the Year” and “Best Performing Artist of the Year,” Super was voted “America's Favorite Mystifier” on NBC's hit television show “Phenomenon.”