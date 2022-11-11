"Super" Magician to Bring His Mystifying Sorcery to the Gracie Theatre
Illusionist Mike Super, the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime network television in the United States, will be appearing at the Gracie Theatre on Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by PepsiCo, this family-friendly show is part of The Gracie’s Bangor Savings Bank season. In addition to being named “Entertainer of the Year” and “Best Performing Artist of the Year,” Super was voted “America's Favorite Mystifier” on NBC's hit television show “Phenomenon.”
"Having Mike Super appear live is a thrill for us," exclaimed Jeri Misler, the theatre’s managing artistic director. "Mike's sleight of hand skills are unmatched among those who follow magic, and Bangor fans know him from his many TV appearances. Tickets are going fast!"
In addition to being named “Entertainer of the Year” and “Best Performing Artist of the Year,” Super was voted “America's Favorite Mystifier” on NBC's hit television show “Phenomenon.” He was also a top-12 finalist on NBC’s #1 rated summer series, “America’s Got Talent.” Super has taken prestidigitation to a new level that allows him to fully engage with his audiences. He turns a magic show on its side and dumps it out into the audience, many of whom will become Super’s onstage assistants.
Critics have hailed Super as the “Dane Cook of Magic.” Criss Angel has praised him on live network television in front of millions of viewers. Ellen DeGeneres brought Super on her show to make her appear from nothing but shadows. After he did it, she proclaimed, “I haven’t come out like that since the cover of TIME magazine!” Super has also amazed Howie Mandel, Kim Kardashian, Louie Anderson, Howard Stern, Jeffery Katzenberg, Ariana Grande, Tina Fey, Heidi Klum, Nick Cannon, Penn & Teller, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Raven-Symone, Train, and Kenny Chesney to name but a few.
The secret to Super’s success is his natural ability to entertain and captivate people. He has brought the art of magic back to the people and connects personally with his audience on a level they can relate to.
Husson University’s Gracie Theatre invites you to join Super on a magical journey filled with laughter, intrigue, danger, fear, wonder, anticipation, tears and sentimentality as part of this family-friendly performance. Tickets for this event range from $25.00-$35.00 and $17.50 for children 12 and under. A $2.50 ticket fee is added to each ticket cost. Groups of eight or more are entitled to a 10% discount. To order tickets, call the theatre’s box office at 207-941-7888 or by visit The Gracie’s website at www.gracietheatre.com.
