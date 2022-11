Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Day I Won £117,998,147.47," by James Parsons

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 10, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "The Day I Won £117,998,147.47"Author James parsons writes: “Having worked all my adult life, spending several years in the military and then starting a new career at the bottom in civilian life, I worked hard and reached a senior managerial position in industry. At an age of fifty and being sick of boardroom politics, I decided to work for myself. Not knowing what to do, I started a gardening round and within weeks was swamped with work. Doing this for a few years I then started a garden fencing company and ran it until retiring at sixty-six. During the downtime of retirement, I decided to put on paper what everyone dreams about, winning big and changing everyone’s life around them that matters.“Sitting at home on a Sunday afternoon having just had our Sunday dinner, I decided to check my lottery numbers. After double-checking, and then asking my wife Julie to check the numbers, my next move was to contact lottery H.Q. and claim my winnings. What a life changer, from a normal existence to being a multi-millionaire in hours. You think you know what you would do and I guess we all say, look after the family etc., etc., but that’s the easy part. Turning a fortune into a billion-pound industry is something else, this is how I did it.”This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (274 pages)Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.57 x 22.86 cmISBN-13 9781800944350 / 9781800944428Kindle eBook ASIN B0BJP8T64KAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/TDIWPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002