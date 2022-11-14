APOS Systems Achieves Select Tier Partner Status with Snowflake
Partnership provides SAP Analytics Cloud users with a live connection to the Snowflake Data Cloud through APOS Live Data Gateway.
Kitchener, Canada, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- APOS Systems Inc. today announced that it has achieved Select tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. As a Select partner, APOS can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.
APOS and Snowflake’s partnership provides SAP Analytics Cloud users with a live connection to the Snowflake Data Cloud through APOS Live Data Gateway, helping them to mobilize and unlock greater value from their data by eliminating the need to move or import data into the SAP Analytics Cloud data repository. With a live connection to Snowflake, SAP Analytics Cloud processes work directly with data
that resides in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Snowflake's single, integrated platform delivers high-speed processing of live queries, resulting in excellent analytics performance. APOS Live Data Gateway allows for existing Snowflake modeling and security structures to be utilized and respected.
The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights.
“Customers are excited to have fast, efficient, and transparent live data access to the valuable Snowflake Data Cloud data from SAP Analytics Cloud,” said Allan Pym, COO at APOS. “APOS Live Data Gateway is providing SAP Analytics Cloud users with the tools they need to unlock value from their Snowflake Data Cloud data, resulting in better, faster and more timely analytics for their decision making. Analytics users also benefit from simplified data navigation through the semantic layer of the Live Data Gateway, all while IT rests assured that no data is being replicated, and that Snowflake authentication and security are tightly integrated and enforced."
“APOS and Snowflake are working together to expand the data and analytics options for the SAP Analytics Cloud business intelligence users so they can efficiently leverage their Snowflake Data Cloud assets. APOS Live Data Gateway works with Snowflake’s single, integrated platform to efficiently access and serve growing data environment scenarios. We look forward to seeing our joint customers reap the benefits of this offering,” said David Richert, Principal Data Platform Architect, Snowflake.
To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please visit www.snowflake.com/partners.
About APOS:
APOS is a long-trusted software provider with over 20 years experience in delivering solutions to extend Business Intelligence and analytics technologies. APOS produces and supports software solutions in two key areas: unified data connectivity software, and platform management solutions for BI and analytics. APOS data connectivity technology provides expanded live data connections options for SAP Analytics Cloud, and across the SAP solution landscape. APOS data modelling technology creates a unified semantic layer allowing your enterprise stack to consume data from a wide variety of cloud-based, OLAP, relational, and application data sources. APOS also provides a wide range of long-trusted technologies to simplify management and strengthen governance of SAP BI deployments. APOS well managed BI, well managed analytics, and hybrid BI and analytics products improve returns on investments and time to value for our global base of customers.
For more information, press only:
Allan Pym
apym@apos.com
+1 (519) 894-2767
