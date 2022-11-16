Commercient Has Been Shortlisted by Capterra as an Emerging Favorite Integration Tool
Commercient is excited to announce Capterra has shortlisted the SYNC data integration app as an Emerging Favorite integration tool.
Atlanta, GA, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Commercient SYNC App, ERP & CRM data integration platform has been shortlisted by Capterra as an Emerging Favorite integration tool.
Since 1999, Capterra connects businesses to insights and software to help them do better work and pick the software. With more than 50,000 products listed and 1.5 million+ validated reviews, Capterra’s reviews are from buyers who have been validated through an in-depth process.
Capterra analyzed 612 products in their integration software directory, eliminating products that didn't meet their requirements for functionality and reviews. After that, they took the highest-rated and most popular products for this software shortlist. Commercient had the highest rating on reviews compared to the competition.
As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM are effectively connected. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.
About Commercient
Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for more than 110 ERPs and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects NetSuite, SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage ERP, QuickBooks, and more, adding more integrations consistently.
Isa Martinez
844-282-0401
www.commercient.com
