ECBH Launches ECBH Natural Stones, the First Interactive Spanish Marble E-Commerce Site
ECBH Natural Stones today announced the release of new programming of an interactive website development that aims to bolster and expand the virtual selection of exotic marbles from Spain. This milestone is a major move for ECBH Natural Stones on its mission to put its customers first, invest in inclusive company culture, and deliver highly differentiated and exclusive products.
Marbella, Spain, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “We´re committed to leading positive and helpful solutions from post-pandemic challenges such as travel restrictions for viewing natural stone in our expositions. This allowed us to bring customers quick and decisive orders without any delay throughout the whole process for buying exotic marbles overseas,” says Andrew Decker, VP of Corporate and Business Development at ECBH. “We believe this could open up new business opportunities, and we´re investing in projects that stick to our philosophy of growing better.”
This announcement follows a number of recent initiatives and accomplishments by the company, including:
• Expansion of the ECBH headquarters to accommodate a new creative marketing and website development team.
• Joint business ventures for Middle Eastern distribution.
• The launch of a new product line of Spanish-made marble furniture.
To learn more about the new Spanish Marble E-Commerce launch, visit www.ecbhnaturalstones.com.
About ECBH: Euro Charts and Brands Holdings (www.ecbh.eu) and associated companies, based in Marbella - Spain offers a wide range of products and services covering all aspects of our national & international client’s requirements. ECBH remains ahead of the competition with the direct involvement and application of fair trade and ethical business standards in every part of our business operations, including the manufacturing process, logistics, marketing, and brand creation, to name just a few of our wide-scale business aspects.
Contact
ECBH Natural StonesContact
Timothy Raines
(+34) 951 66 39 08
https://www.ecbhnaturalstones.com
