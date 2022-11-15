Lehigh Valley Transgender Day of Remembrance
Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley Cosponsor Solemn Event on November 20 to Honor Transgender People Lost to Violence.
Allentown, PA, November 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Every year, hundreds of transgender and nonbinary people are subject to discrimination and violence. Many lose their lives to these acts. The Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is a day to memorialize those who have been killed as a result of transphobia while drawing attention to the continued violence endured by the transgender community.
“This year, Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and the Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley (MCCLV) are cosponsoring a program to honor the victims of anti-trans violence,” said Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director of Eastern PA Trans Equity Project, an advocacy group with a mission of empowering transgender and gender expansive individuals throughout a 16-county region of Pennsylvania.
“Over forty transgender people in the United States, primarily trans women of color, have lost their lives at the hands of others,” said Reverend Goudy of MCCLV. “It is through efforts like this that we can educate the broader community about these issues and ultimately eliminate them.”
“In addition to honoring those who have been lost to violence, we also want to honor those who continue to strive through this difficult time,” added Goodwin. “Over 300 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state and federal legislatures this year and 147 of them specifically target transgender people. When public officials participate in trans-phobic behavior it makes it even more difficult for trans folk to access education, employment, housing and healthcare. We want to make sure that we are shining a light on those challenges.”
This year’s TDOR ceremony will be held at 4pm on Sunday, November 20th at the Arts Park, 24-32 N 5th St, Allentown, PA 18101 Payrow Plaza, Allentown, PA.
For inquiries, please contact Corinne Goodwin at 703-861-8965 or email Corinne.Goodwin@PATransEquity.org.
Contact
Eastern PA Trans Equity Project
Corinne Goodwin
484-602-5918
PATransEquity.org
Corinne Goodwin
484-602-5918
PATransEquity.org
