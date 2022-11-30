Tapizôn New Brazilian Fusion Food & Drink Pairings: Brazilian-Inspired Drinks and Fare
El Segundo, CA, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rich in culture and flavor, Tapizôn is located in El Segundo and invites customers to experience modern Brazilian cuisine infused with a SoCal flair.
There is a saying that every empty bottle is filled with a great story. Tapizôn most definitely has a story to tell and it is shared with each customer that is served and each glass that is poured.
Owners, Eric Petterson and Almir Araújo, had a vision to bring the best the Brazilian culture has to offer to the heart of El Segundo — and they have done just that. From the decor to the menu to the music, this dynamic duo created a culinary destination that transports its guests to the vibrant São Paulo or the seaside city of Rio de Janeiro.
Tapizôn’s fully stocked bar plays a leading role in providing laid back vibes and fostering enjoyable conversation for its patrons. “Alcohol and tropical fruit are key components of Brazilian culture, so it should come as no surprise that staples such as the Caipirinha hold a special place in our hearts and on our drink menu,” said Araújo.
Caipirinha is Brazil’s National drink. Its staple ingredient is cachaça, which by law, must be produced in Brazil and contain an alcohol volume of 38 to 48 percent. According to Petterson, The 1918 Original Caipirinha is a fan favorite at Tapizôn. Made with Leblon Cachaça, fresh lime wedges, and fermented sugar cane, it is distilled differently than rum, giving it a unique aroma and taste.
Although cachaça and the Caipirinha get much well-deserved attention, there are plenty of other options on Tapizôn’s carefully curated beverage menu. The Passiosa is a brilliant combination of passion fruit and Prosecco that makes for a bubbly addition to brunch. The Amazonian Lemonade is another great option. It is Tapizôn’s Brazilian take on the good ‘ol Arnold Palmer (with a non-alcoholic twist).
The wine connoisseurs and beer lovers have also been taken into consideration. Tapizôn has bottles of Albariño (Uruguay), Malbec (Argentina) and Carménère (Chile) ready to be uncorked. Made from grapes grown in South America, these wine varietals present unique flavors which capture World attention. Of course, Tapizôn has Craft Brazilian beers on tap as well. Pilsners, IPAs and Lagers such as Leopoldinas are not typically stocked in local grocery stores, which gives customers one more reason to savor each sip.
Last but not least, there’s the fresh roasted Brazilian coffee beans sourced from Cafe Bom Gosto, which has farms located just outside São Paulo. Welcoming the opportunity to drink it in the morning and at night, Brazilians take great pride in their coffee and prefer it as pure as possible. The daily doses of caffeine served at Tapizôn are definitely on par with Brazil’s high standards.
The Picanha is a savory appetizer that is nicely balanced by the refreshing, smooth finish of our Old Fashioned with coconut water ice cubes. For those seeking something a bit more hearty, the Picanha Burger hits the spot. The layers of flavor in this charbroiled Picanha Steak masterpiece is brought to its full potential when enjoyed with a glass of Leopoldina Brazilian beer.
The cheesy dice is guaranteed to be love at first bite. Crispy tapioca cheese fritters with spicy açaí sauce pairs beautifully with the Caipirinha. “A sugarcane-based drink that is sweet, smooth and savory with each sip, the Caipirinha takes you back to the magic of the 50's and 60s, Bossa Nova music, and Brigitte Bardot,” said Petterson.
The Tapi-Pot-Pie is a sophisticated combination of plantain and sweet potato puree over house smoked protein, topped with queso fresco. Options like smoked brisket or tofu mushroom reveal their full potential when sipping on a Pink Cloud Mocktail.
The Cheese Bread Sliders filled with your choice of smoked protein hits the taste buds in all the right places. The sweet, earthy flavors come to life between sips of the refreshing Amazônia Iced Tea.
The Tapi-Tacos, made with tapioca flour, is a real crowd pleaser. This gluten-free creation goes well with the Amigo, house cocktail. A mixture of Tequila, guanabana, lime, agave, and fire bitters delivers an authentic tropical taste.
These unique pairings all have one thing in common; they feature Brazilian-inspired ingredients. Whether acai and tapioca or tofu and smoked protein, these innovative, culinary creations call attention to what makes Tapizôn a category of its own.
“We like to refer to our innovative fusion concept as Tropi-Cali, a modern Brazilian fare with a SoCal flair,” says Araújo. Brazil has 2,095 distinct beaches filled with good times and offering a respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. In the same way, Tapizôn provides an authentic, open invitation for customers to eat, drink, and unwind.
About Tapizôn
Located in El Segundo, CA, Tapizôn is a unique culinary concept born from a friendship which transcends borders and unites cultures.
About Tapizôn
Located in El Segundo, CA, Tapizôn is a unique culinary concept born from a friendship which transcends borders and unites cultures.
